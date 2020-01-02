January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorists urged to be extra careful on Limassol-Paphos highway due to bad weather

By Staff Reporter00

Police were on Thursday evening advising motorists to be extra careful if traveling on the Limassol-Paphos highway due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a police bulletin, the stretch of road near Aphrodite’s Rock, in particular, was slippery due to the buildup of rainwater on the tarmac.

Visibility in the area was limited.

Police urged the public to drive at low speeds and keep a safe distance from other cars.

Heavy rains also fell in Limassol, flooding streets near the old castle area.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Man, 60, dies from apparent heart attack while driving

Staff Reporter

‘Historic’ deal signed in Athens for EastMed pipeline (Update 2)

Elias Hazou

UK media blitz over verdict against British teen

Staff Reporter

Pensioner reported missing has been found (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Three suspects in homeless fraud scandal referred to trial

Evie Andreou

Man, 30, arrested as suspect in Dherynia assault

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign