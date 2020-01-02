January 2, 2020

Pensioner reported missing from Nicosia home

By Gina Agapiou00
Eleni (Elli) Kyriakou

Police on Thursday issued a missing person bulletin for 72-year-old Eleni (Elli) Kyriakou who has been missing from her home in Strovolos, Nicosia since this morning.

The pensioner is described as 1.68m tall, with dark brown hair and was wearing a burgundy tracksuit with a white stripe on the front and the same colour trainers, and was holding a light brown bag.

Anyone with information should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222, their nearest police station or the citizen’s line 1460.


