January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pompeo postpones travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus “due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening Pompeo had told Fox News the Ukraine trip was still on.

Pompeo was set to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trump’s impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine.


Related posts

Our books, films and music of 2019

Staff Reporter

Energy outlook for 2020: the need to forge new path

CM Guest Columnist

President promises year of reforms for 2020

Elias Hazou

Animal Party outlines 20-point plan for new Ayia Napa mayor

Annette Chrysostomou

Christmas charity campaign helped over 850 families

Nick Theodoulou

Struggle to find a solution should not be abandoned

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign