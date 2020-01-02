January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for woman who damaged home

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 39-year-old woman was remanded for two days by the Paphos district court on Thursday in connection with causing malicious damage to a residence in Tala.

According to police, the woman was arrested on Wednesday as party of investigations after a 21-year-old woman reported on Sunday that furniture and clothes at her parent’s home had been damaged by a spray.

She said her parents are currently abroad.

The value of the damage has not yet been calculated pending the couple’s return to the island on Sunday.


