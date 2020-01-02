January 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenage girl reported missing from Limassol residence

By Staff Reporter00
Grace Muakana

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a teenager who has gone missing from her place of residence in Limassol since Wednesday.

Grace Muakana, 16, a Congolese national, was last seen at 9.45am on Wednesday.

She is described as being slim, approximately 1.7m tall, with short black curly hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805057, their nearest police station, or call the citizens’ hotline at 1460.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Motorists urged to be extra careful on Limassol-Paphos highway due to bad weather

Staff Reporter

Man, 60, dies from apparent heart attack while driving

Staff Reporter

‘Historic’ deal signed in Athens for EastMed pipeline (Update 2)

Elias Hazou

UK media blitz over verdict against British teen

Staff Reporter

Pensioner reported missing has been found (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Three suspects in homeless fraud scandal referred to trial

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign