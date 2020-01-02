January 2, 2020

Total deposits at €48.6 billion in November

Total deposits in Cyprus banks reached €48.6 billion in November 2019, while outstanding loans stood at €34.2 billion, data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus on Thursday showed.

In particular, according to the official data, total deposits in November 2019 recorded a net drop of €84.1 million, compared with a net decrease of €158.3 million in October 2019.

The annual growth rate reached 2.2 per cent, compared with 1.8 per cent in October 2019.

Total loans in November 2019 exhibited a net increase of €34.9 million, compared with a net decrease of €75.0 million in October 2019.

The annual growth rate stood at 1.3 per cent, remaining unchanged compared with October 2019.

The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34.2 billion in November 2019.

 


