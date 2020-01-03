January 3, 2020

Around 2,000 people donated blood over the holidays

By Gina Agapiou

Around 2,000 people donated blood over the holidays, it was announced on Friday.

From December 20 to January 2, a total of 2,336 people offered to donate blood but only 1,996 passed the medical test.

Registered blood donors reached 75,148 last year, the government announcement said, donating 63,948 units of blood.


