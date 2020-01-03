January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bronze Age to Byzantine finds as project begins in Amargeti

By Staff Reporter045

Artifacts from the Bronze Age to the Byzantine period were found during the first archaeological survey by Graz University in Amargeti, Paphos, the department of antiquities announced on Friday.

The first campaign focused on a general analysis of the cultural landscape of Amargeti as well as on intensive field walking at the locales of Asomatos and Petros Anthropos.

“The survey aims at the systematic and interdisciplinary investigation of the archaeological landscape and remains of Amargeti, as well as the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage for the benefit of the people of Amargeti and society in general,” an announcement said.

“The archaeological aims will be achieved by documenting surface finds, detecting and analysing subsurface structures by geophysical methods and remote sensing.”

The survey was conducted from October 22 to 29 in cooperation with the department of antiquities and the Cyprus University of Technology. Future fieldwork will be conducted in 2020.

 

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Limassol municipality to take emergency measures after flooding

Annette Chrysostomou

Measures taken ahead of Asprokremmos dam overflowing

Staff Reporter

Former supreme court chief to sue state over loss of use of Famagusta property

Gina Agapiou

Cypriots report more noisy neighbours than many in the EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Wooden house damaged by fire in Xyliatos

Annette Chrysostomou

‘Please bring me home’ British teenager asks Boris Johnson

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign