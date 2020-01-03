January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Create a Vision Board

By Eleni Philippou00

2020 is finally here and by now, most people have their New Year resolutions all jotted down, but is that practice a thing of the past? An upcoming event teaches how to achieve your goals and manifest your dreams, not just by merely writing them down but by creating a vision board.

Indeed, vision boards have taken over the internet lately and everyone from CEOs to YouTubers use them and live by them. Essentially what it is, is a visual map of your inspirations and targets and there are many ways to create one.

On Saturday, at the Home for Cooperation, coach Anna Michael will do exactly what her title says. She will coach participants on how to envision what they want, establish their goals and manifest them through creating this board.

“Start your year with powerful intention and better possibilities to come closer to who you want to be,” says Anna, founder of the Mind-Set.life Create Your Happiness Within.

The two-hour event will be a creative and productive afternoon, aiming to pump you up for an exciting 2020. To participate, besides paying the €10 fee, Anna notes to bring coloured pens and pencils, scissors, glue, magazines and pictures of yourself.

So, if you’re ready to create a map of your goals, sign up to the event because availability is limited. Find the event on Facebook (Create your Vision Board).

 

Create your Vision Board

Event to establish your New Year goals and manifest them through creating a vision board. Led by Anna Michael. January 4. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 3pm-5pm. €10

 


