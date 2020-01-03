January 3, 2020

Foreign ministry issues guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia

The ministry of foreign affairs has issued guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia, due to the raging bushfires, with the situation expected to worsen, as high temperatures and gale winds are forecast.
The ministry said that some areas were in a state of emergency and evacuations continue.
Citizens or visitors to Australia needing guidance can contact the Australian emergency phone number 000 (three zeros).
It also provided other useful contacts:

The Cyprus High Commission in Australia
30 Beale Crescent
Deakin ACT 2600
Canberra

Tel.: + 612 62 810 832
Fax: +61 2 62810860
E-mail: [email protected] and [email protected], Website: www.mfa.gov.cy/highcomcanberra
Facebook: High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia

Office hours:
09:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia:
Office hours:
Crisis Management Centre – 22651294
Consular Affairs Directorate -22651113
Emergency:
Crisis Management Centre 22801000
Officer on duty: 99660129

Demetris Demetriou
Unit for Communication and Public Diplomacy
tel.: +357 22 651209 | cell: +357 99 330502 | email: [email protected]


