January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forest Department warns Troodos nature trails dangerous

By Staff Reporter029

Severe weather conditions in the Troodos region have made nature trails in the mountains dangerous, the forestry department announced on Friday.

The department called on people not to use them at the moment as landslides and snowfall in the Troodos region have made them hazardous and could possibly cause disorientation to visitors.

Among the most dangerous are Artemis, Atlantis and Perseforni at the peak of Troodos, as well as the riverside paths of Loumata ton Aeton, Kannoures and Caledonia.

 


