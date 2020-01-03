January 3, 2020

Knife attack near Paris kills one, wounds several – mayor

French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris

One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France’s BFM TV.

The attacker was shot dead by French police, according to BFM TV. The attack took place in a public park in Villejuif.


