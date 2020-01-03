January 3, 2020

Measures taken ahead of Asprokremmos dam overflowing

Measures have been set in place to ensure the safety of visitors to Asprokremmos Dam as it is about to overflow.

According to the police and the Water Development Department the road above the dam has been closed since Thursday and will remain so for as long as the overflow lasts.

Vehicles should use the old Paphos-Limassol road to reach the dam. Private vehicles should access the site through the western side of the of the dam at the Xerou Potamos Bridge.

Access to buses and other large vehicles will only be allowed from the eastern side through Nikokleias street

According to the police, the road above the dam will remain free from vehicles to establish the safety of the pedestrians visiting the site.

They call street vendors to set up their stations away from that street.

The overall capacity of the reservoir is 52,375,000 cubic metres of water.

 

 


