January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Please bring me home’ British teenager asks Boris Johnson

By Staff Reporter00
The 19-year-old outside court after the verdict on Monday

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “Please bring me home”.

The 19-year-old alleged she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the resort on July 17, but she has said Cypriot police forced her to sign a retraction statement which led to her being convicted of public mischief.

“Every second of this ordeal has been a waking nightmare,” the woman said.

“I’m 19 and all I want to do is clear my name and come home to my family,” she added in quotes reported by The Sun.

“I would say to both the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister, both of whom are fathers, please support me with your actions, not just with your words.”

The paper also reported that the Foreign Office had on Thursday contacted the teenager’s family for the first time since she was convicted.

A FO spokeswoman told PA in a statement that the UK was “seriously concerned” about the “fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with Cypriot authorities”.

The young woman will be sentenced on Tuesday.


Staff Reporter

