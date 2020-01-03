January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand after woman withdraws money from someone else’s account

By Gina Agapiou00

A 50-year-old woman from Larnaca was remanded for two days on Friday on suspicion of stealing €5,000 under false pretenses.

According to police, the suspect visited a bank and managed to withdraw €5,000 from a bank account she was not the holder of.

The bank tellers later realised the mistake and identified her through CCTV cameras.

Police arrested the woman on Thursday.

 

 


