January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Running to unite Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

A year has passed since the first Runite Nicosia, when runners ran around the whole town, symbolically uniting it. Next week, on Saturday, January 11, it’s time for the next edition of the event and the organisers are inviting everyone to leave physical and mental barriers behind and experience Nicosia as a whole.

“Our island is still divided,” they say, “but we will start the New Year hopeful and optimistic and will again run together across the divide, filling the narrow streets of Old Nicosia and some surrounding areas, with our happy running feet.”

They specify that Runite Nicosia is not a race nor a competitive run, it’s open to all runners from all corners and all communities of the island, to get to know each other and send a positive message through the streets of Nicosia. “Running brings us together, running unites” and that’s what they hope to do again with next week’s event.

The run will start at 10:30am from the Home for Cooperation and will be an easy 8-10km run on both sides of Nicosia. It will finish back at the H4C where hot coffee and tea will be served and where the Bi-communal Choir For Peace in Cyprus will be singing. As the route will cross both the southern and northern parts of Nicosia, participants are required to bring their ID along.

Contact Runite Nicosia or the Home for Cooperation on Facebook for more details and registration.

 

Runite Nicosia

Running event open to all crossing Nicosia’s checkpoints between the southern and northern sides. January 11. Start and finish point: Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10.30am


Related posts

Stormy weather continues as new weather warning issued (video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Greece, Israel and Cyprus call Turkey’s planned Libya deployment ‘dangerous escalation’

Reuters News Service

New and upgraded cycle paths for Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Teenage girl reported missing from Limassol residence

Staff Reporter

Motorists urged to be extra careful on Limassol-Paphos highway due to bad weather

Staff Reporter

Man, 60, dies from apparent heart attack while driving

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign