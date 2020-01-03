January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stormy weather continues as new weather warning issued (video)

By Annette Chrysostomou0271

With more rain and thunderstorms forecast for Friday, the met office has issued a new yellow weather warning.

The alert was issued in the early hours of Friday and it is vaild until 6pm.

According to the met office, the total rain accumulation may reach 50 millimetres in a six-hour period in some areas.

The public is urged to be aware of the possibility of flooding and difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning.

For Friday, mostly cloudy weather with rain and snow in the mountains has been forecast. Temperatures will rise to 14C inland, 16C in coastal areas and 4C in the higher mountains.

Roads are only open to cars with four wheel drive, while the highest ones have ice on them.

At night they will drop to minus 2C around Troodos and 5C to 8C elsewhere.

Over the weekend and on Monday, the weather pattern will be similar, though it is expected to be slightly warmer on Monday.

The height of snow on Troodos square was 55 centimetres when it was last measured on Thursday.

Heavy rains caused flooding in and around Limassol on Thursday night and several drivers trapped in their cars needed the assistance of police officers and firefighters.

The area around the Limassol castle was flooded.

Kitas weather portal reported it was the area where most rain fell between 8pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday, at 40.2 millimetres. Other areas with a high rain accumulation during the 12-hour period were Limassol port (38.7mm) and the city’s Mesa Geitonia (38.3mm).

These amounts are expected to increase in the following hours, with a new wave of rain expected to roll in, especially in Paphos and Limassol.


