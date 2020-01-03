January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The longer the story runs, the bigger the impact on Cyprus

By CM Reader's View081
Will there be a huge drop in British tourists in 2020?

Today (yesterday) this story was reported by the respected Times newspaper, The Daily Mail, The Daily Express and the BBC Jeremy Vine programme, phone in guests, were generally scathing about Cyprus’ judiciary and police acting as if they are in a banana republic.

Frankly I cannot be botherd to look up the listening figures or the readership numbers but it is in the millions accross all UK media for sure.

You are wrong thinking Cyprus will not be affected, this has already caused a great deal of damage.The longer the story runs the bigger the fallout and holiday cancellations will be.

Few people want to go to a holiday destination with their friends and loved one’s where supposed statements are taken without proper audio recordings or legal representation for the victims.

UK media blitz over verdict against British teen


