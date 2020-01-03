January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Whatever Erdogan touches turns into the devil’s spoils

By CM Reader's View00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Dangerous times for our region as a whole. Whatever Erdogan touches or approaches turns into devil’s spoils.

In spite of Turkeys great and commanding efforts of accepting such a great number of Syrian refuges whereby Turkey and its people should have been thanked every minute, this miserable warmongering Erdogan has turned this noble act into devils bargain.

Now he wants to spoil Libya as if in his own country there are few problems.

Has unsolved Cyprus problem and is escalating it intentionally attracting more embargoes.


Related posts

The longer the story runs, the bigger the impact on Cyprus

CM Reader's View

Let us exploit the potential of peace

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Gesy the biggest hurdle facing government in 2020

CM: Our View

Better to share and be good neighbours and get on with life

CM Reader's View

Our mindset is stuck in the era of Alexander the Great

CM Reader's View

Hypersonic missiles just deterrence hype

Gwynne Dyer
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign