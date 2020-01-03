January 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wooden house damaged by fire in Xyliatos

By Annette Chrysostomou027

A wooden house in the village of Xyliatos in the Nicosia region was badly damaged by a fire which raged for more than two hours on Friday morning.

The fire, which broke out at 3.55am, was brought under control with the help of three fire trucks by 6.22am, the fire service reported.

The owners of the residence were not in the house at the time.

The causes of the fire are not yet known.

 


