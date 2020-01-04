January 4, 2020

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu workshop for women and girls

The martial arts world is a tale as old as time. When it comes to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, it dates back to 1925 when Geo Omori opened the first Jiu-Jitsu/judo school in Brazil. Since then, its ground-fighting techniques have taken over the world, including Cyprus.

This non-violent self-defence martial art is largely practiced by boys, yet its female fighters are growing in number and could be in a favourable position. Why? Brazilian jiu-jitsu practices the concept that a smaller, often weaker person can successfully defend themselves against a bigger and stronger one.

An upcoming workshop in Nicosia on January 11 will introduce jiu-jitsu to women and girls as a self-defence technique. Led by the Palestra Jiu Jitsu Team, in collaboration with Cyprus Girls Can, participants will be taught the basic steps. It’s all about feeling safe by having some of the world’s most powerful self-defence tactics under your control, organisers say.

Happening at the Palestra Academy, three hours of jiu-jitsu will fill the morning from 10am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome say the organisers. Simply contact them on Facebook to register as availability is limited.

As with other Cyprus Girls Can events, this workshop is free to attend and if you are above 14 years old.

 

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu:Self Defence Workshop for Women and Girls

Introductory workshop for women and girls. January 11. Palestra Jiu Jitsu Academy, Nicosia. 10am-1pm. Free. [email protected]


