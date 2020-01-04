January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

€10,000 stolen from Paphos home

By Staff Reporter00

Police in Paphos are investigating a robbery in the Ha-Potami area, where a woman reported €10,000 had been stolen from her safe, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, the 50-year-old woman said the home was broken into via a door to the house sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, when she was not at home.

The robbers then proceeded to break into the woman’s safe, inside a cupboard and steal about €10,000 in cash.

Police are continuing their investigations.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu workshop for women and girls

Eleni Philippou

Elderly Ypsonas residents trapped by roadworks

Gina Agapiou

Kisa calls on people to protest outside court on Tuesday during Brit teen’s sentencing

Staff Reporter

Foreign ministry issues guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Around 2,000 people donated blood over the holidays

Gina Agapiou

Former minister who pioneered gas exploration says EastMed benefits questionable

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign