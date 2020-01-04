January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

London protest outside Cyprus high commission in support of rape claim woman

By Peter Michael00
Demonstration outside Famagusta district court in Paralimni last Monday after the guilty verdict (Christos Theodorides)

A protest is being organised outside the Cypriot high commission in London on Monday to demand justice for a British teen being sentenced in Cyprus on Tuesday for public mischief, the non-governmental organisation Gemini Project said on Saturday.

The march will start at 12pm (2pm Cyprus time) outside the high commission, pass by 10 Downing Street, the Foreign Office, and finish in Parliament Square, the organisation said.

The NGO also posted a link to the family’s crowdfunding campaign to pay for their daughter’s legal fees.

The family wrote: “We are seeking funds to pay for the required legal representation in Cyprus. The organisation Justice Abroad has already been providing assistance within the UK.”

The group will create a combined team of UK and Cypriot lawyers, to challenge ‘the many breaches of her rights’.

“This crowdfund will be administered without charge by a UK lawyer, John Hobbs, who will allocate the fund as required to appropriate costs directly related to defence of the public mischief charge. The crowdfund is being carried out in this way to protect the anonymity of our daughter who we believe to be the victim in this case,” the family wrote.

On Friday, the NGO Kisa in Cyprus also announced they will be holding a demonstration in support of the girl on Tuesday, the day of her sentencing, outside the Famagusta district court.

Kisa called on people to gather outside the court at 8:30am, to show support for the girl, 19, who faces up to a year of jail-time for the conviction.

The teen alleged she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Ayia Napa on July 17, but has said Cypriot police forced her to sign a retraction statement ten days later which led to her being convicted of public mischief.

Earlier on Friday, the girl appealed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bring her home, according to reports in UK media.

Kisa, for its part, said they were on the girl’s side from the first moment the case was brought to light.

 


Related posts

Two men arrested on suspicion of robbery

Peter Michael

More migrants arrive from the north

Peter Michael

Third suspect in theft of boy’s ashes in court on Tuesday

Staff Reporter

€10,000 stolen from Paphos home

Staff Reporter

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu workshop for women and girls

Eleni Philippou

Elderly Ypsonas residents trapped by roadworks

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign