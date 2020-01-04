January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More migrants arrive from the north

By Peter Michael00
file photo: A group of young migrants at Kokkinotrimithia camp

Ten Syrian migrants seeking political asylum arrived in Athienou from the north on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the ten adults arrived at the Athienou police station at approximately 7.30pm on Friday.

Following their arrival, officials from the migration department, the asylum services and the civil protection arrived at the station, where they questioned the migrants about their arrival from the north.

Authorities did not provide any further information.

Police then transferred the group to the Kokkinotrimithia camp.

 


