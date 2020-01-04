January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Parasite: the award-winning Korean film at Rialto

By Eleni Philippou00

It’s not very often that Korean cinema reaches our Cypriot screens and now it’s here with a killer film. Bong Joon-Hο’s critically acclaimed Parasite (winner of the Palme d’ Or at this year’s Cannes Festival) is an excellent blend of black comedy, satire and thriller and it’s coming to Rialto Theatre this January 15.

Parasite was first screened at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia in November and December. And now it is Limassol’s turn to get a taste of this unexpected feature that will have you clutching your seats.

The film tells the story of two families of different social and financial backgrounds that coexist in the luxurious mansion of the wealthy family in an exceptionally improbable manner. There is no other way to predict how the film will evolve than to simply watch it and let it surprise you. And it will. It wowed Cannes Festival critics and now it’s here to engage with our island. Movie enthusiast or not, this film is not to be missed.

“It’s fun for me to bury my political and social comments here and there in a film,” commented director Joon-Ho. “In today’s capitalistic society there are ranks and castes that are invisible to the eye. We keep them disguised and out of sight and superficially look down on class hierarchies as a relic of the past, but the reality is that there are class lines that cannot be crossed. I think that this film depicts the inevitable cracks that appear when two classes brush up against each other in today’s increasingly polarised society.”

Though the film is screened in its original language, there will be Greek and English subtitles.

 

Parasite

Korean film screening, winner at the Cannes Festival. January 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8-10

 


Related posts

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu workshop for women and girls

Eleni Philippou

Raising the roof with DJ Vanesha

Eleni Philippou

Create a Vision Board

Eleni Philippou

Running to unite Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

The continuation of the Greek Jazz Project

Eleni Philippou

Rialto has eventful January planned

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign