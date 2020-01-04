January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Restore, refurnish, relove! Transform your old furniture and give it a new look

By Press Release00

Over the last years, interior design enthusiasts, who are looking for new ideas to decorate their place, started using old items in order to give a vintage touch to their home. Therefore, it is not a coincidence that Instagram hashtags #vintage and #retro are becoming more and more popular.

Have you ever thought that old family heirlooms can create an aesthetically elegant atmosphere? The wood texture and smell, the unique design and the distinctive handmade carvings give old furniture a timeless and an exclusive look, something that cannot be found in contemporary furnishings which are almost identical.

Old furniture restoration and transformation bring back to life and revive the history of forgotten furniture and items. Moreover, furniture transformation will make you relove your old furniture and match it with other items. Nevertheless, we should not forget that old furniture restoration needs dedication, care, patience and love.

A creative team in Limassol with passion for restoring and transforming old items and furniture created the atelier ReloveIt, a unique workshop where you can find one-of-a-kind retro furniture for sale and, bring your old items and furniture for restoration.

The dedicated team of ReloveIt works tirelessly to revive the story behind carvings and cuts. They restore and refurnish old items with the chalk paint technique because the natural ingredients of those paints create a soft matte texture. Repairing and covering the worn parts with love and care, highlight the grace and the vintage look of old furniture.

At ReloveIt, you can see from up close a collection of restored vintage items and buy the furniture that will give a special touch to your place and bring your old furniture for restoration or transformation. Furthermore, the team of ReloveIt may visit your place and see how they can transform your vintage items. For more information, call on 99469923.

Follow @reloveit_cyprus on Instagram.

Like @reloveit.cyprus on Facebook.


Related posts

Emirates is looking for Cabin Crew in Cyprus

Press Release

Baker Tilly Cyprus Release New Edition of Tax Guide for 2020

Press Release

Leptos Estates has once again broken the barrier of 1000 exhibitions abroad

Press Release

PwC Cyprus: Gender Equality Employer Accreditation and New Policy on Maternity and Paternity Leave

Press Release

Pelagos Beachfront Residences – Modern Coastal Residences

Press Release

Biking to a sustainable Limassol?

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign