January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Third suspect in theft of boy’s ashes in court on Tuesday

By Staff Reporter00
The box containing the ashes of the 19-year-old

A 33-year-old man, suspected of stealing a teen’s ashes from a rental car, will appear in court on Tuesday, police said on Friday.

A box containing the 19-year-old boy’s ashes was stolen from a car on Governor’s beach last Friday and was found in an open area on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near the Moni exit on Sunday evening.

After being returned to the family, his parents boarded a boat in Limassol and spread their son’s ashes in the sea, as had been his wish.

The wooden box, engraved with the teen’s name – Dennis Bebnarz – was stolen from the family’s hire car while they ate in a restaurant.

Dennis died in a road accident in Cyprus five months ago. The family had returned to the island to scatter his ashes in Limassol.

Remands have been issued against a 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old man in connection with the theft of the remains.

The 33-year-old told investigators that he was the person who sent the mother a text message with information about the whereabouts of the ashes.

The incident has shocked people in Cyprus and others worldwide as headlines spread across the globe.

 


Staff Reporter

