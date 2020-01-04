January 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two men arrested on suspicion of robbery

By Peter Michael00

Police have arrested two men, 38 and 49, on suspicion of committing several robberies in Limassol, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, the 49-year-old was spotted driving a stolen vehicle in Limassol late on Friday night. He was stopped by police, who then proceeded to conduct investigations at his home.

At the home, where the 38-year-old man was also living, police found stolen jewellery and other items, for which the two men could not provide sufficient explanation.

The men were also in possession of eight different identity cards from various countries, which are believed to be fake.

Authorities are continuing their investigations.

 


