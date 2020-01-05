January 5, 2020

Fatal traffic accident in Larnaca

By Katy Turner088

A 56-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday evening, while an autopsy on Sunday showed he died of a punctured liver caused by the crash.

Traffic police chief of Larnaca Haris Hadjiyiasemi said as Michalis Polykarpou was driving his car along Faneromeni Avenue at 6.30 on Saturday under circumstances that are still being investigated he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a small island on a pedestrian crossing. The car remained stationary on the crossing.

He was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital where on duty doctors announced his death.

Hadjiyiasemi said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police are continuing their investigations as Hadjiyiasemi said on that stretch of road drivers cannot pick up speed.

He said the damage to the pavement was not severe as the crash was not violent although the car’s airbags were activated.

The autopsy was carried out at Nicosia general hospital on Sunday by state pathologist Nicola Charalambous.

 


