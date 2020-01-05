January 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former finance minister looking for party role

By Katy Turner00

Former finance minister Haris Georgiades will run for the position of vice president of Disy in the party’s elections in February, he said on Sunday.

In an interview with Phileleftheros, he said he aims to reorganise the party and bring it back into contact with the people that have left it.

Although he served for seven years as minister, Georgiades said he never left the Disy fold.

“I believe that immediately after the party process is completed, everyone who gets a post should work to strengthen the party,” Georgiades said.

He said his priority is not the parliamentary elections of 2021 but to reorganise and strengthen the party.

“I feel that I have shown that I do not hesitate to take on politically difficult roles,” he said. “The ministry of finance, especially the period I served, is a difficult role with a lot of responsibilities”.

Securing the country’s future is why he is keen to remain in politics. “We must give a voice to all the productive groups of society, the housewives, the businessmen, the workers, the scientists,” he said.

Taking part in politics is an important right for all civilians, he added.

 


Related posts

New yellow weather warning, Limassol municipalities say ready

Katy Turner

Love for our fellow man first priority says Archbishop

Katy Turner

British foreign minister urges Cyprus to ‘do the right thing’

Katy Turner

Israeli teen threatens to sue rape claim girl for compensation

Staff Reporter

Fatal traffic accident in Larnaca

Katy Turner

Paphos fishermen warn problems threatening livelihood

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign