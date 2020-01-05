January 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Greek singer Panos Mouzourakis in three live performances

By Eleni Philippou00

He’s a musician that has been very active over the last couple of years, popping up not only on the radio but also on our screens. Amid the TV and film projects, Panos Mouzourakis holds live performances of both his own songs and popular covers and this January he will stage three shows in Limassol and Nicosia.

The well-known Greek singer expanded his talents recently to the big screen with a short role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again that was released in 2018. He continues being a judge on The Voice of Greece and yet finds the time for live concerts. After his latest EP and LP titled That’s Life, Mouzourakis returns from his time away in the US for more shows in a style he only knows; unexpected, unprepared and utterly charming.

He’s known for his honest style, casual approach and deep, soothing voice. His shows promise nothing less and currently he is one of the most loved pop artists of the Greek music scene.

His first performance on the island is on January 10 at the Limassolian bar, Sto Perama accompanied by Apostolos Valaroutsos and a five-member band. The show will begin at 10.30pm.

The next day, on January 11, Mouzourakis will head to the capital for a live show at Diachroniki Music Stage. Doors open at 10.30pm though the performance is expected to start a little bit later.

The singer’s final show of the month in Cyprus will be again at Diachroniki but a week later. January 17 is the scheduled date and the same start time and prices apply.

 

Panos Mouzourakis

Beloved Greek singer performs live. January 10. Sto Perama, Limassol. 10.30pm. Tel: 25-373763. January 11 and 17. Diachroniki Music Stage, Nicosia. 10.30pm-3.30am. €25 Tel: 99-156683


