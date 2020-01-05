January 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Love for our fellow man first priority says Archbishop

By Katy Turner00

“The downtrodden man knows how to behave in society, on the contrary, the superficial man, who thinks he knows everything, does not know how to behave properly in society, only when he repents and is humiliated,” a statement issued by the Archbishopric on Sunday, ahead of Epiphany celebrations said.

“If a man does not truly love God, which means he denies the wrong, selfish, arrogant way of behaving in society, let him not wait to be sanctified,” the Archbishop added.

“If he does not love his fellow man, he cannot be close to God”.

According to the Archbishop, our first concern should be love for our fellow man so we can find Christ.

On Monday the Archbishop will lead celebrations for Epiphany in Paphos. These will include throwing the cross into the sea to bless the water.


Related posts

British foreign minister urges Cyprus to ‘do the right thing’

Katy Turner

Israeli teen threatens to sue rape claim girl for compensation

Staff Reporter

Fatal traffic accident in Larnaca

Katy Turner

Paphos fishermen warn problems threatening livelihood

Katy Turner

Visitors flock to see dam overflow, roads to Troodos closed (update 2)

Katy Turner

Cyprus justice in the dock

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign