January 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New yellow weather warning, Limassol municipalities say ready

By Katy Turner00

The Met office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday against gale force winds.

The warning is valid from 8am on Monday until 9pm.

Winds measuring 7-8 on the Beaufort scale are expected to hit mainly the west and south coasts.

Citizens are advised to be aware of debris being blown around.

In the face of the warning, the municipality of Limassol on Sunday announced a series of protective measures.

“The municipality of Limassol in co-operation with other municipalities in the area and responsible authorities is in an advanced state of readiness to immediately respond to the impact of intense weather conditions,” the municipality said.

It suggested inhabitants check the drains around their homes to make sure that they are not blocked by rubbish and leaves, and to check that any large items that could blow away and cause damage are secured.

The municipality also called on people not to cross streams or strong water flows on roads until the bad weather has passed.

The municipality of Kato Polemidia announced it will set up a crisis centre as of midnight on Sunday with staff on standby to deal with emergencies.

The centre will be based in the hall of the A Primary School and can be contacted on 97-838383 and 97-839999.

It called on residents to keep their dustbins inside and make sure BBQs are secured.


