Paphos fishermen warn problems threatening livelihood

By Katy Turner00
Cyprus fishermen (CM archives)

The problems both of professional fishermen and the lack of infrastructure at harbours in Paphos need immediate intervention, the association of Paphos Fishermen has stressed.

According to Pafosnet, the fishermen have identified the most serious problems as the autonomy of the office in Paphos, the dwindling number of fishermen, better control of fish stock with strictly enforced rules and sentences for those who break them.

They said the state should support them as their number is getting smaller every year.

After the fisheries department took measures for the withdrawal of some boats, the 650 professional fishermen working on an islandwide basis have now become 327, with just 65 of these working in Paphos.

“Professional fishermen demand help to renew their nets,” a spokesman said, in addition to imposing strict fines on those who fish illegally.

 


