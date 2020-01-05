January 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second dam overflows in less than 24 hours (video)

By Katy Turner069

The Germasoyia dam became the second in 24 hours to overflow at about 4pm on Sunday.

Earlier in the day the mayor Kyriakos Xydias has said the water flows into the reservoir had indicated it would overflow on Sunday afternoon.

Police and relevant authorities have taken measures at the site so that it is safe to visit.


