January 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EastMed ‘very important’ energy and geopolitical project, Greece’s Premier says

Greece`s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that the EastMed is a very important energy but also geopolitical project, which will allow Europe to have access to new hydrocarbon reserves to be discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis was addressing on Sunday evening an American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) event at Tarpon Springs in Florida, a briefing issued by his press office says.

Referring to the East Med Act recently voted by the US Congress, he said it is “one of the most important legislations if not the most important for the Eastern Mediterranean.”

It reiterates, he added, “the United States` commitment to the region, but it also recognises Greece, Cyprus and Israel as pillars of stability in an increasingly volatile region of the world.”

The Greek Prime Minister continued noting that it is interesting that just few weeks after the EastMed Act was voted, on January 2nd, we had the opportunity to sign in Athens “a very important agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel for the construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline.”

According to Mitsotakis, it is a “very important energy but also geopolitical project which will allow Europe to have access to new hydrocarbon reserves to be discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

