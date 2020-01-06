EEZ tensions to rise in 2020

Greece’s EEZ dispute with Turkey stokes fears of tension

By Elias Hazou

This year may prove extremely dicey in the eastern Mediterranean, worse even than 2019, with Cyprus potentially getting caught up in escalating tensions between neighbours Greece and Turkey over maritime jurisdictions, a former foreign minister has cautioned.

As if Cyprus-Turkey disputes over maritime zones were not enough, another layer of complexity – fraught with real dangers – has been added with the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Ankara and Tripoli delimiting their respective ‘maritime jurisdiction areas’.

“The situation in the area is not easy anymore,” said Nicos Rolandis, who served as foreign minister from 1978 to 1983 and then as commerce minister from 1998 to 2003.

At this juncture, he says, a political settlement on Cyprus has become extremely difficult, if not improbable.

“Ms Lute [the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy] has been coming and going for two years now, and we haven’t even been able to agree the terms of reference for negotiations. The outlook is grim.”

Despite all odds, were peace talks to resume in earnest, and progress somehow made, it would at least address or neutralise the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state’s claims on Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), of which Ankara is the self-appointed custodian.

“Solving the Cyprus problem would automatically also resolve the dispute on the island over hydrocarbons, since it’s already been agreed that the matter would be handled by the federal government.”

But there’s a major hitch: Nicosia’s steadfast position that it won’t resume negotiations unless and until Turkey ceases its illegal exploration activities in the island’s waters.

To that end, Rolandis reiterates a proposal he floated years ago, which was well received by two Turkish Cypriot leaders (Mehmet Ali Talat and Mustafa Akinci), for a moratorium on gas exploration around Cyprus.

That is to say, Cyprus and Turkey would cease exploratory activities for one year, giving politicians on the island some breathing space and time to make a big push for a settlement.

Failing that, Rolandis sees no reason why Turkey should halt its incursions into the EEZ. Indeed, he predicts that Ankara will likely grow even bolder – “Who’s going to stop them?”

Opportunities for more strain abound in 2020, as the Cyprus government has telegraphed it will forge ahead with its energy programme, announcing about nine planned offshore drills over the next two-year period.

But what worries the country’s former top diplomat the most, is Cyprus potentially being dragged into a flashpoint between Greece and Turkey in waters farther west.

In late November Ankara threw a major spanner in the works, taking Greece completely unawares, by concluding an MoU on maritime zones with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

The mutually delineated maritime zones effectively ignore Greece’s EEZ, carving out a sea strip connecting the two countries’ shorelines, as if the Greek islands (like Crete) did not exist.

Whereas the MoU is illegal under the Law of the Sea (Unclos), as it does not recognise that islands have EEZs, that certainly did not deter Ankara.

“What happens if Turkey dispatches a marine survey ship to this sea strip, an area which belongs to Greece?” asks Rolandis.

“Normally this is a casus belli, and Athens will have to respond, because otherwise it would implicitly be acknowledging long-term that it has no jurisdiction.”

And should Greece react militarily, it could lead to an incident at sea with Turkey’s navy.

It is this potential episode, even a minor one, that Rolandis fears.

“Erdogan,” he says, “has shown he is unpredictable, so if clashes were to break out with Greece, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Turkey might pounce on Cyprus, an easy target.”

Energy analyst Charles Ellinas agrees about the latent risks.

“The Turkey-Libya agreement impacts Cyprus in two ways. First, the basis of this agreement would impinge directly on the extent of Cyprus’ EEZ,” he told the Sunday Mail.

Turkey defines its ‘EEZ’ to be coextensive with its continental shelf, based on the relative lengths of adjacent coastlines, which completely disadvantages islands. It is a ‘unique’ interpretation not shared by any other country and not in accordance to the United Nations law of the seas Unclos, ratified by 167 countries but not Turkey.

“Second, if this agreement stands, it gives Turkey a say on the routing and installation of pipelines and cables, such as the EastMed gas pipeline and the Euro-Asia interconnector, passing through this area.”

Asked to explain Ankara’s increasingly belligerent conduct, Ellinas offered:

“In all likelihood Turkey is doing this, as well as other aggressive actions, such as carrying out exploration and drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, in order to establish a position of strength from which eventually to enter into negotiations.

“I believe its actions are part of a long-term plan to achieve regional hegemony. It is the largest and most powerful country in the eastern Med and believes that it must have a say in what is happening in the region. Right now it feels ‘left out’. Unfortunately it wants to do this not through cooperation, but by imposing its own rules.”

And in his opinion, what the eastern Med needs, is resolution of problems and cooperation.

“What we need is a long-term strategy, not just relying on gas.”

Needless to say, the Turkish perspective is quite different. Huseyin Isiksal, an associate professor at the International Relations Department of Near East University, told Anadolu Agency in December that the MoU with Libya is intended to protect Turkey’s sovereignty, diplomatic and economic rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Isiksal argued that Turkey’s deal with the Tripoli government “formed a shield between Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Egypt and would prevent Athens from hammering out maritime jurisdiction deals with the Greek Cypriot administration and Egypt.”



