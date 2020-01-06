January 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Effort to establish the fate of missing persons in Cyprus continues, Presidency Commissioner says

The effort to find out what became of the missing persons in Cyprus continues, Presidency Commissioner Photis Photiou has said, assuring that it will continue until the fate of every single one of the missing persons from the Turkish invasion in Cyprus is determined.

In statements after the Epiphany celebrations in Larnaka, on Monday, and asked about his expectations in 2020 on the matter of missing persons, Photiou said that “the effort continues.”

Unfortunately, he added, “in recent years the results do not inspire hope and optimism that we can find a great deal of remains belonging to our missing persons.”

Right now, Photiou said, there are still 820 missing persons in Cyprus, or 50% from the initial list of missing persons and unfortunately most parents depart this life without having been able to hold a funeral for their loved ones.”

He assured families of missing persons that “we will continue the effort until what became of every single one of our missing persons can be determined.”

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

