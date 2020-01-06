Industrial producer prices rose in the euro area and in the EU28 and decreased by 0.3% in Cyprus

In November 2019, compared with the previous month, industrial producer prices rose by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19), by 0.1% in the EU28 and decreased by -0.3% in Cyprus according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
In October 2019, prices remained stable in the euro area, the EU28 and Cyprus (0.0%). In November 2019, compared with November 2018, industrial producer prices decreased by 1.4% in the euro area, by 1.0% in the EU28 and increased by 0.9% in Cyprus.
Industrial producer prices in the euro area in November 2019, compared with October 2019, rose by 0.9% in the energy sector and by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for durable consumer goods and decreased by 0.3% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable.
In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 0.5% in the energy sector and by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for durable consumer goods and decreased by 0.4% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by 0.1%.
The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece (+3.4%), France (+1.1%) and Sweden (+0.9%), while the largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-0.9%), Spain (-0.6%) and Latvia (-0.5%).
Industrial producer prices in the euro area in November 2019, compared with November 2018, decreased by 6.1% in the energy sector and by 1.4% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 1.4% for capital goods, by 1.6% for durable consumer goods and by 1.7% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.3%.
In the EU28, industrial producer prices decreased by 5.2% in the energy sector and by 1.1% for intermediate goods, while prices rose by 1.4% for both capital goods and durable consumer goods and by 1.8% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.4%.
The largest decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-4.8%), Italy (-3.6%), Belgium (-3.2%) and Portugal (-2.7%), while the highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+4.0%), Romania (+3.6%), Greece and Slovenia (both +2.0%).