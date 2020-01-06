January 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Last guided tour of Metamorphosis exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00

The exhibition Metamorphosis has been shining a light on Belgian art of the 19th and 20th centuries at A.G. Leventis Gallery since late October. Until January 27, visitors have a chance to meet the leaders of Belgian Impressionism with selected works on show from museums and private collections from Belgium, Greece and Cyprus.

Curated by art historian Constantin Ekonomides, the gallery’s curator of the Greek Collection Evita Arapoglou and the curator of the Paris Collection Myrto Hatzaki, the exhibition focuses on the movement’s most celebrated exponents.

Metamorphosis dwells on the flourishing of plein-air painting in Belgium in the late 19th century through works by Félicien Rops, Théo van Rysselberghe, Guillaume Vogels and James Ensor, among others. It also traces the spirit of thriving artistic circles, such as La Chrysalide and Les XX, and presents the poetic nocturnes of Louis Artan and the intensity of Isidore Verheyden’s landscapes alongside the dazzling skies of Pericles Pantazis – the only Greek in this intimate circle of Belgian Impressionists.

Since early November, there have been several free guided tours of the exhibition for those who want a closer look at Belgian Impressionism. There is just one more tour left.

On January 15 at 5.30pm the last guided tour will take place, lasting for an hour. Booking is necessary if you want to attend and to do that, call 22-668838 or email [email protected].

 

Metamorphosis: Guided Tour

Last guided tour of temporary exhibition on Belgian art. January 15. A.G. Leventis, Gallery. 5.30pm-6.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-668838 or email [email protected].


