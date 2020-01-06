January 6, 2020

Ministerial meeting in Egypt to evaluate developments in Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has said that the aim of the meeting the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, France, Italy and Cyprus will hold in Cairo, on Wednesday, is to evaluate the developments in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region, and how the current challenges are being addressed, on the basis of  international law, with a view to create conditions of security and stability to the benefit of all states in the region.

“The meeting is taking place in the framework of the excellent relations of the five countries and the continuous exchange of views and coordination on the developments in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region,” Christodoulides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

He went on to say that “the aim, is among others, to evaluate the developments and the situation being created, as well as how, on the basis of the international law, conditions of security and stability are being created to the benefit of all the states and peoples in the region.”

According to Egyptian media, a statement by the Foreign Ministry of Egypt said that Cairo is set to host on Wednesday a ministerial coordination meeting with the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus to discuss the ongoing rapid developments in Libya.

According to the statement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold the meeting with his counterparts to discuss pushing forward efforts to reach a comprehensive political resolution for the Libyan crisis and military actions that aim to hamper such efforts.

The Foreign Ministers will also discuss the overall situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

