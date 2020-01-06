Silky scarf: a music night for lute and guitar

Evagoras Karageorgis is a lute player and Pavlina Constantopoulou a guitarist. The two first joined forces in Kafeneio Valitsa where they presented Evagoras’ pieces and now they’re travelling to Paphos for a concert on Friday.
After their performance in Nicosia, the two began carving out old tunes and notes and expanded their musical map to other musical wanderings. After brewing their music for several weeks, a new repertoire has been formed.
The next performance of the duo will include music and songs made out of silk scarves, pieces that were made in the old way of thinking but sound fresh to our ears, as they explain. “We will hear songs we loved and that you loved, songs that made us travel through time: the present, the past and the future.” They’ll present them at Technopolis 20.
Neither Evagoras nor Pavlina are new to the music scene. Evagoras is a composer, music teacher and lute player who has worked extensively in music schools and in writing music for theatre, film series and documentaries.
His musical compositions cover a vast spectrum of styles: Art songs, music for theatre and TV, music for small or chamber ensembles, symphonic music, electronic music, music concrete and other more experimental works. So far, he has published various recordings with his music and cycles of songs based on dialectic poets of Cyprus as well as on neo-Hellenic poetry.
For the last 30 years he has given performances of his own works in Cyprus, Greece, Crete, Germany, France, England, Italy, Albania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Pavlina, though born in Nicosia, spent a decade living in Athens where she worked as a musician, songwriter, singer, performer and guitar and theory teacher. Many times she represented Cyprus in European and International festivals. She has worked with numerous composers and participated in CD performances and now she’s back in Cyprus.
She works as a guitar and theory teacher while teaching and directing the Polyphonic Ensemble Eidekanou in Eperotic and South-Italian polyphonic song singing.
Silky Scarf
Concert by Evagoras Karageorgis (lute) and Pavlina Constantopoulou (guitar). January 10. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12