January 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strong winds, snow, rain and local storms affect Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo

Strong or even stormy winds are affecting Cyprus` south coast, while snowfall, rainfall and local storms are hitting the mountainous regions and are expected to spread throughout the island in the afternoon, senior meteorology officer Philippos Tymvios has told CNA, noting that the bad weather will continue until noon on Tuesday.

In statements to CNA, Tymvios said that extreme weather now affecting high altitude areas is expected to spread to the rest of the island after noon with rainfall and heavy storms.

The phenomena will begin to subside tomorrow afternoon.

Right now strong winds of 7 force in the Beaufort scale with 8 force bursts, which means stormy, are affecting the south coast he said, adding that strong winds will continue during the evening and the sea will be choppy in the western and southern coast.

Frost will form in the mountainous regions.

In the meantime, the police have warned drivers to be careful since thick fog and frost are affecting Troodos making driving conditions dangerous.

CNA


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

