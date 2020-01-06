Weekly meditation classes

January 6, 2020

Reducing stress, lengthening the attention span and improving sleep are all proven benefits of consistent meditation. The reasons to start it are plenty and it’s a purely personal journey balancing your mental health, self-awareness and connection to your body.

Some do it at home alone, early in the morning or just before bed. Others like to be guided by apps or videos and others attend group meditations. Indeed, meditating in a group creates a wholesome experience of the practice and elevates the energies. For me, a meditation newbie who’s still trying out various approaches to the practice, meditating with others seems easier. So, when a meditation class comes up, it always sparks my curiosity.

Ioakeim Khirad is holding weekly meditation sessions every Saturday at Zorba the Buddha Meditation Centre in Nicosia. The classes offer guidance for deepening the understanding of meditation and integrating it in daily life.

Khirad works with simple and direct methods on expanding consciousness. With more than 30 years’ experience in Energy Healing, Meditation and Self-inquiry, his lifework is to share meditation and guide others in this process, out of the labyrinths of the mind into our presence in Here and Now.

The classes run from 11am until 1pm and cost €10. To attend, reserve your spot beforehand by calling 99-193345.

 

