10 Things to do at Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0

Cyprus will get off to a flying start in 2020 with the eagerly anticipated one-day Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0, organised by IMH. This will take place on Thursday, January 16 at the Hilton Park Hotel in Nicosia and is set to attract thought leaders from across the island as well as international experts on future fintech trends and financial developments.

The event will partner with Contentworks Agency, a leading content marketing agency for the fintech and finance space. It’s free to attend and individuals and groups are required to register here in advance. The summit will start at 8.30am and run until 2.30pm. Here are 10 things you should do at Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 to make the most of your time.

Carry business cards

Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 is the perfect place to mingle with like-minded people, so don’t forget to carry business cards with you in case you want to pursue a business conversation later down the line. Don’t be afraid to explain who you are and what you do in a bid to grow your network.

Be outgoing

The Expo will be interspersed with networking breaks. Use this time to talk with your team or be outgoing and chat with other attendees. Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 is an exciting event for Cyprus as it gives fintech and finance-focussed businesses the chance to connect – and potentially collaborate.

Learn who’s speaking

Know who’s speaking before you attend the conference so you won’t be caught off guard if you bump into them face-to-face. Thought leaders sharing their industry insights include:

Andros Papageorgiou – software expert and founder/CEO of CRM.COM

Daniel Döderlein – fintech pioneer and CEO/ founder of Auka

Dr Nicodemos Damianou – Security Management PhD holder and CEO of JCC Payment Systems Ltd

Alexis Pantazis – strategic expert and the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hellas Direct

Christos Ttiniozou – RegTech guru and Managing Director of iSPIRAL

Nikolai Hack – process optimisation expert and COO/UK MD of Nucoro

Julio Pernίa Aznar – CEO of BDEO

Lefteris Anastasakis – Senior Sales Director, PRIORITY

Know the schedule

Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 will be broken down into five exciting sessions complete with live demonstrations and interactive talks. Sessions include:

#1 The fintech revolution

#2 Fintech and banking

#3 Digital payments

#4 New technologies

#5 Fintech and Cybersecurity

You can find out more about each session here.

Have a plan

Don’t just walk around aimlessly hoping you’ll attend the right talks. Instead, have a very structured plan and know who should be attending each of the Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 sessions. While session 1, the fintech revolution, might be good for everyone as it will recap the fintech industry in Cyprus, session 5 could be better suited for compliance teams and regulatory-focussed members of staff. Attend all five sessions to grow your knowledge.

Take notes

There’s sure to be some pretty useful insights throughout the day with talks covering everything from the technological future of banking to robotics and AI in financial services. So, take notes during each talk and write down anything you could later use in a blog, article or social post.

Post live social updates

If you’re social butterflies, going live at the event or posting regular updates is a great way to keep your channel active and engaging. Take plenty of pictures which you can use to liven up any content associated with the event.

Check out the sponsors

IMH – the largest business knowledge and information transfer organisation in Cyprus – are the organisers of Fintech 3.0. There’s also a whole host of sponsors to explore including Cablenet, CRM.COM, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Group & Worldline | SIX Payment Services (Europe) S.A., Hellas Direct, iSPIRAL, JCC Payment Systems, Mellon (Cyprus) Ltd, Priority, Zebra Consultants | Red Hat, ATC, CL8, EY, KPMG, Moebius, NETinfoPAY Ltd, NetU, Paysafe and Bolt

Enjoy a networking cocktail

The event will conclude with a networking cocktail session in the Exhibition Area. This is an opportunity to relax after a busy morning and talk about all the great stuff you’ve learnt.

Learn more about Cyprus Fintech Expo 3.0 here and get your new year off to an informed start.



