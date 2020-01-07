Anorthosis regains top spot as Omonia falter in Limassol

Anorthosis regained top spot from Omonia last night following a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Pafos FC.

Anorthosis’ captain Gordon Schildenfeld opened the score in the second minute while their top scorer Ruben Rayos got the other two from the penalty spot after 29 and 59 minutes.

Rayos, has now scored almost half of the Famagusta team’s goals and tops the scorer’s chart with 14.

Omonia suffered their second loss of the season as they lost by 2-1 to Apollon in Limassol in the weekends big game.

Emilio Zelaya opened the score from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark after referee Sotiriou had adjudged that Omonia’s defender Adam Lang had fouled the scorer in the penalty box. Replays fail to show if the referee had taken the right decision or not.

Apollon’s second goal, 16 minutes from time, was equally controversial as Facundo Pereira appears to impede Fabiano, the Omonia goalkeeper, as he prods the ball into the net even with Fabiano having the ball under his control.

Omonia did pull a goal back through their top scorer Matt Derbyshire in added time but it was all too little too late.

Apoel’s new Norwegian coach Kåre Ingebrigtsen got off to a fine start as his team defeated Enosis Neon Paralimniou by 4-0.

Ingebrigtsen made a number of changes to his starting eleven, with one of them Giorgos Efraim, stealing the limelight by scoring Apoel’s second goal and being involved in the other three.

After a long barren spell Serbian Pavlovic grabbed a brace while Tomas de Vincenti hit the fourth from close range.

Nea Salamina returned to winning ways despite falling behind to an early strike by Markovski against Ethnikos Achnas.

Two goals by Kingsley and one by Lambot gave the Famagusta team a two goal lead going into the break.

All Ethnikos could do in the second half was to reduce the deficit through Igor Khudobyak.

The two other weekend games ended in draws.

AEK’s woes continued as they failed to breakdown a resolute Olympiakos who had their young Cypriot goalkeeper Psaltis in fine form.

In the most entertaining game of the round Doxa Katokopias blew a two- goal lead and had to settle for a point against AEL in a 2-2 draw.

Doxa led through goals by Carlos and Italo but two magnificent strikes be Aganovic brought the game level with still a third of it to go.

Either side could have won the game with both side guilty of some wayward finishing.



