January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bad weather traps worshippers in monastery

By Annette Chrysostomou
A man in a van in Kalavassos was among those who had to be resued on Tuesday (CNA)

Heavy rain trapped 19 people in a monastery in Potamiou in the Limassol district from Monday until Tuesday morning.

According to initial reports, the six men, seven women, five children and a priest had to stay overnight in the Neos Iordanis monastery where they were celebrating Christmas according to the Julian calendar.

Due to heavy rain, the nearby river burst its banks while landslides made the roads impassable and the worshippers were unable to leave after the service.

Shortly before 11am on Tuesday, the group left the monastery on foot after police and the civil defence cleared a path and were taken home by police cars. Their vehicles remain parked at the monastery.

Elsewhere, three people had to be rescued from cars in the Yermasoyia river, all of them by the fire service.

Another man was trapped in a vehicle in the Vassiliko river near the Kalavassos reservoir at 6.40am on Tuesday. He managed to climb on the roof of the car and was rescued from there by the fire service.

 


