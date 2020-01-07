Extreme weather causes problems islandwide (video)

More rain and strong winds are expected on Tuesday, and the extreme weather is causing problems in nearly all districts.

The met office issued two weather warnings which remained in place on Tuesday, one concerns strong winds and the other rain and thunderstorms.

The first alert, issued on Monday, warns of near gale force winds which are expected in western and southern areas. It remains in force until 1pm.

The second, issued on Sunday and valid until noon, warns of intense rains and isolated thunderstorms, initially in the west and south, and later in other areas.

Police in their morning announcement urged all drivers to be extremely careful due to heavy rain, strong winds and fog in all parts of Cyprus.

The Pedieos river in Nicosia has broken its banks in some areas flooding roads. In the Deftera, the river water has overflowed the small bridge and square outside the church of Chrysospiliotissa.

On Monday afternoon a driver in the Paphos district had to be rescued after his car was swept away when he attempted to cross the Chrysochous river.

An EasyJet plane was struck by lightning as it was about to land at Paphos airport at 6pm on Monday. The aircraft, which was flying from Luton to Paphos with 160 passengers on board, landed without any problems but its electronic systems were damaged.

As a result, it could not return to Luton at 6.45pm as planned and the 170 passengers scheduled to depart had to stay overnight in Cyprus.

The fire service had to deal with trees which were uprooted in strong winds in the Paphos region.

Some roads in Akamas are still closed due to the overflow of the Avacas river.

In the Nicosia region, the Alexandroupolis road in Strovolos remains closed to traffic due to the overflow of the Pedios river next to the Strovolos town hall.

There have been landslides on the Xyliatou – Lagoudera road closing one lane.

Roads in the mountains, from Pedhoulas to Prodromos, Prodromos to Lemythos, Prodromos to Pinewood, Kakopetria to Karvounas, Kakopetria to Spilia as well as all roads leading to Troodos are accessible only to 4×4 vehicles or those equipped with snow chains.

Various problems, such as trees being uprooted and power outages were reported from the Larnaca region on Monday evening and early on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, police warned about heavy fog in the Lefkara area.

Despite the extreme weather, no problems were reported in the Famagusta area.

In the next couple of days, the weather will continue to be mostly cloudy in all areas, with rain and snow on the highest peaks of Troodos and strong winds.

Temperatures will rise to 14C inland, 17C near the coast and 2C around Troodos where the height of snow is 64 centimetres.

The weather pattern is not expected to change on Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday, slightly colder weather has been forecast.

Δυστυχώς και φέτος τα ίδια!!! Πέρσι χρειάστηκαν 3 μήνες να καθαρίσουμε την λάσπη και να επιδιορθωθούν οι ανυπολόγιστες ζημιές που άφησε πίσω του ο ποταμός. Παρόλο που Ενημερώσαμε όλες της κρατικές αρχές έχουμε τα ίδια αποτελέσματα και φέτος!! Πρέπει επιτέλους να γίνει μια σοβαρή μελέτη για το γεφύρι που οδηγεί στο σπήλαιο!! Posted by Παναγία Χρυσοσπηλιώτισσα Κάτω Δευτερά on Monday, 6 January 2020



