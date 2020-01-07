January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former finance minister named Disy deputy chairman

By Elias Hazou00

Former Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has been named deputy chairman of the ruling Disy party by default, after no one else applied for the job, while a ballot will be held in early February to fill the two vacated positions of party vice-chairman.

Georgiades, who served as finance minister from February 2013 to December 2019, will take over the role after the recent resignation of MEP Lefteris Christoforou.

He had announced his intention to step down in March, shortly after a special committee blamed him for the collapse of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

In remarks while submitting his candidacy Georgiades said his goal is to serve the party and ensure it remains the strongest political force.

“We want a political party of prudence and moderation, harkening back to the tradition of [Glafcos] Clerides, with clear-cut positions, EU-oriented, a party that opts to do good rather than please,” he noted.

Still up for grabs in Disy are the two vacant positions of party vice-chairman. The contenders are MPs Annita Demetriou, Efthymios Diplaros and Andreas Kyprianou.

Party elections for those two positions will take place on February 1 at Nicosia’s Filoxenia conference centre. Those eligible to vote are the some 1,500 members of the party’s supreme council.

The two posts were vacated following the resignation of Stella Kyriakidou due to her appointment as European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, and Nicos Nouris who was made interior minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle.


Related posts

British woman to appeal conviction for false rape claim after receiving suspended sentence (Update 5)

Nick Theodoulou

Room for improvement in managing public purse

Elias Hazou

Moves expected over visas for travel to the US

Evie Andreou

Kissonerga council finally owns the cemetery

Bejay Browne

Italy and France to join trilateral in Cairo on Wednesday

Evie Andreou

Have you seen this man?

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign