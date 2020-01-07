January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Have you seen this man?

By Gina Agapiou0123

Police are looking for Krysztof Dygdalowicz, 49, in connection with a burglary that took place in Nicosia on December 3.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Polish man.

Whoever has any information on the suspect should contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line on 1460.

 


